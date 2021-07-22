See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Fuson works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Women's Health
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 702, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 264-8811
  2. 2
    Lexington Women's Health
    1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 264-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Abdominal Pain
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Biliary Atresia
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Vaginal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr. Fuson is one of the best physicians I've known. My husband is also an MD so our standards are quite high. Even after moving to Louisville in 2012, I still choose to drive to Lexington to see Dr. Fuson. She has built a practice where women and their concerns are genuinely heard. I trusted my geriatric pregnancy to Dr. Fuson and would recommend her and her practice to anyone.
    About Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013907369
    Education & Certifications

    • Richland Memorial Hospital
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuson works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Fuson’s profile.

    Dr. Fuson has seen patients for Cervicitis and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

