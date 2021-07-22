Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington Women's Health1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 702, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 264-8811
Lexington Women's Health1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-8811
- Baptist Health Lexington
Dr. Fuson is one of the best physicians I've known. My husband is also an MD so our standards are quite high. Even after moving to Louisville in 2012, I still choose to drive to Lexington to see Dr. Fuson. She has built a practice where women and their concerns are genuinely heard. I trusted my geriatric pregnancy to Dr. Fuson and would recommend her and her practice to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Richland Memorial Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Fuson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuson has seen patients for Cervicitis and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuson.
