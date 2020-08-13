See All Ophthalmologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD

Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Galvin works at EYE SURGERY ASSOCIATES LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT and Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Wentzloff, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wentzloff, MD
4.2 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Galvin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Associates LLC
    46 Prince St Ste 404, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-1755
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stratford Office
    495 HAWLEY LN, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-5819
  3. 3
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-5819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Lazy Eye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galvin?

    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Galvin has cared for our 7 year old daughter since she was 6 months old. Our daughter has various eye conditions and has had multiple eye surgeries. Dr. Galvin has always taken the time to answer all of our questions, does thorough examinations and is attentive, knowledgeable and caring. She is like family and I have peace of mind knowing my daughter is in more than capable hands.
    Courtni Clausen — Aug 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galvin to family and friends

    Dr. Galvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235305830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Resurrection Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.