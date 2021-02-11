Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gamber works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamber?
Dr Gamber is very professional and knowledgeable. She answered all of my questions, and spent a good amount of time with me. She discovered my skin cancer and directed me to a Mohs surgeon. I absolutely would recommend Dr. Gamber!
About Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1639147648
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Elizabethtown College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamber works at
Dr. Gamber has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.