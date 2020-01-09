Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD

Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Gambla works at Palos Medical Group in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.