Overview of Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD

Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Garreau works at Legacy Medical Group-Surgical Oncology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.