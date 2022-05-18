Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garreau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD
Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Garreau works at
Dr. Garreau's Office Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Surgical Oncology1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 560, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garreau?
Dr. Garreau took her time in our appointments, called me to answer questions, did a perfect job on my lumpectomy, and followed up with care and kindness. She’s incredibly competent, caring, and present. I’m so lucky to have had her as my surgeon and care provider!
About Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427278399
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garreau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garreau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garreau works at
Dr. Garreau has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garreau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garreau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garreau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garreau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garreau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.