Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD

Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Dr. Garza works at Valley Pediatric Surgical Specialists in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Garza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Pediatric Surgical Specialists
    6316 N 10th St Ste 1, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 631-3713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortoenteric Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jejunal Atresia Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Ovarian Cyst Chevron Icon
Omphalomesenteric Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urachal Cyst Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568502912
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Oklahoma|Childrens Hospital Boston|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
    • St. Louis University Hospital|St. Louis University School of Medicine
    • St Mary'S|The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Valley Pediatric Surgical Specialists in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

