See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD

Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Geoghegan works at Gawley Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Geoghegan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gawley Plastic Surgery
    8913 E Bell Rd Ste 101B, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-2173
  2. 2
    Oasis Plastic Surgery
    9590 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 264-6428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Atrophy
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geoghegan?

    Aug 29, 2022
    Thank you.
    — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geoghegan to family and friends

    Dr. Geoghegan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geoghegan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154525715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Surgery - Scottsdale
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona - College of Nursing
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geoghegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geoghegan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geoghegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geoghegan works at Gawley Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Geoghegan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geoghegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geoghegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geoghegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geoghegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.