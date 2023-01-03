Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Gilligan's Office Locations
Piedmont Physicians Group35 Collier Rd NW Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 367-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gilligan for several years for a history of Thyroid cancer. I have been VERY pleased with her. She is very prompt and no nonsense. She always returns emails through my chart in a timely manner. And I have never had any issues with the staff at this office either. From the front desk, medical assistants, lab techs and all, I have been treated professionally.
About Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376730887
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
