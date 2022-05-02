See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jennifer Goldfarb, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (26)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Goldfarb, MD

Dr. Jennifer Goldfarb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Goldfarb works at Rush Primary Care - Lakeview in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations

    Rush Primary Care - Women's Health
    1300 W Belmont Ave # 100, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 975-8900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Goldfarb provides a comprehensive exam with clear analysis in a considerate and friendly manner.
    — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Goldfarb, MD

    Internal Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English
    1134287204
    Education & Certifications

    Rush U Med Ctr
    RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Albany Med Coll
