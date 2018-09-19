Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gong works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.