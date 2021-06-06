Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Intravene2215 Landover Pl, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 846-8421Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Long Island State Veterans Home100 Patriots Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
I was sad to learn that my primary care doctor of many years, Kenneth Rosenthal, was retiring. It was with trepidation and a feeling of unease that I sat in the examining room waiting to be seen and treated by Dr. Gonzalez. I worried that this younger, perhaps computer savvy doctor would not exude the warmth, gentleness and caring nature of Dr. Rosenthal. I hope that this review will help those of you who may have my concerns. Dr. Gonzalez skillfully addressed my problem while asking me relevant questions, and and then she listened to my answers while making great eye contact! She showed concern, gave me advice, and in my opinion at this first visit she "filled the big shoes"of Dr. Rosenthal. I'm looking forward to my next visit and to continuing to develop a relationship with Dr. Gonzalez.
About Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497853840
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.