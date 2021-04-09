Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.



Dr. Gordon works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.