Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Westlake Dermatology South Austin5301 Davis Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 615-2730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jennifer Gordon is fantastic. When I first went to her, I had a lot of problems that needed to be taken care of. For her it was not a problem at all and she quickly assessed exactly what I needed and then accomplished it. I cannot say enough good about her. Her MA's and the front desk staff are amazing too. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD
Dermatology
13 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
