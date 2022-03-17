Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners Inc36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-4951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Partners2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
My mother is in a skilled nursing facility, who set up the appointment with Dr. Gould. They could not have picked a better place or better doctor. My mother suffers from Lewy Body Dementia, so comprehension is a problem for her, and my sister and I worried about how she would do. My mother had a large sore on the side of her nose and needed it removed. We greeted by a very nice helpful young lady at the front desk. Then we’re called back to the exam room by Denise, who was awesome. We voiced our concerns and she understood. She spoke dots my mom and was so kind. Then Dr. Gould came in, she was wonderful. She explained everything she was doing as she was doing it. My mother didn’t even flinch when she removed the sore. From start to finish it was a great experience.
About Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851398507
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.