Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gould, MD is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gould works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Avon, OH with other offices in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Partners Inc
    36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 937-4951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Dermatology Partners
    2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 626-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 17, 2022
    My mother is in a skilled nursing facility, who set up the appointment with Dr. Gould. They could not have picked a better place or better doctor. My mother suffers from Lewy Body Dementia, so comprehension is a problem for her, and my sister and I worried about how she would do. My mother had a large sore on the side of her nose and needed it removed. We greeted by a very nice helpful young lady at the front desk. Then we're called back to the exam room by Denise, who was awesome. We voiced our concerns and she understood. She spoke dots my mom and was so kind. Then Dr. Gould came in, she was wonderful. She explained everything she was doing as she was doing it. My mother didn't even flinch when she removed the sore. From start to finish it was a great experience.
    Terry Slanker — Mar 17, 2022
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1851398507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

