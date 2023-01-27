Overview of Dr. Jennifer Green, MD

Dr. Jennifer Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.