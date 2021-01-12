Dr. Jennifer Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Greer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Greer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
Greer Plastic Surgery6101 Heisley Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 974-8577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous! I had surgery with Dr Greer Yesterday at Tripoint Hospital. I absolutely cannot say enough good things about Dr. Greer. I was awake the whole time and I felt like Dr. Greer was my best friend. I can’t wait to see my results! She is so sweet and caring and I will never go any place else.
About Dr. Jennifer Greer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285838664
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.