Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD
Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
Westside Surgical Associates99 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 247-4770
Akupoint Medicine Medical Acupuncture in Western New York229 Summit St Ste 8, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 247-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588665897
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
