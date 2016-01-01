Overview of Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD

Dr. Jennifer Griffith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Surgical Associates Of WNY in Rochester, NY with other offices in Batavia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.