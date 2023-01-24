Overview of Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD

Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Grillo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.