Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder, MD

Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Gruenenfelder works at St. Luke's Clinic in Meridian, ID with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA, Irvine, CA and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.