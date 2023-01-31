Dr. Jennifer Gurske-Deperio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurske-Deperio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gurske-Deperio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Gurske-Deperio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
University Orthopaedics Services Inc.5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 508-8567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
From my very first visit with Dr. Gurske it was wonderful how she tried to Seek first understand my concerns then she as she was great at checking for clarification before she began to lay out my treatment options.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972768042
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute-Foot and Ankle
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gurske-Deperio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurske-Deperio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurske-Deperio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurske-Deperio has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurske-Deperio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurske-Deperio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurske-Deperio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurske-Deperio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurske-Deperio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.