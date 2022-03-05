Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD
Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Guss works at
Dr. Guss' Office Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Guss is an intelligent, thoughtful and caring doctor. Her nursing staff are also capable and friendly. Dr. Guss is respectful of patients’ time- I have never had to wait more than a few minutes and appointments go quickly and efficiently. I recently joined her concierge service and access to her is just as is advertised, there is always a quick response.
About Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1801907563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guss works at
Dr. Guss speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.