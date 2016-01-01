Dr. Jennifer Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Guy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
San Francisco Van Ness Outreach Clinic1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guy has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.