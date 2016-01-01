See All Family Doctors in Belpre, OH
Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO

Family Medicine
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gwilym works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    805 Farson St Ste 115, Belpre, OH 45714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972527547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
