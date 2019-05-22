See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO

Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Gyi works at Neurological Institute NJ in Newark, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gyi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC Campus office
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2323
  2. 2
    Rutgers Campus Office
    90 Bergen St # 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2323
  3. 3
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  5. 5
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ataxia
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902060619
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Coordinated Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Stoney Brook Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookhaven Meml Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John's University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
