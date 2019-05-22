Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
NBIMC Campus office201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 972-2323
Rutgers Campus Office90 Bergen St # 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2323
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tri-County Orthopedics1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 538-2334
Tri-County Orthopedics376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-2334
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gyi is wonderful, knowledgable and kind. I trust her completely.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1902060619
- Coordinated Health
- SUNY Stoney Brook Med Ctr
- Brookhaven Meml Hosp Med Ctr
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- St. John's University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
