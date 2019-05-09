Dr. Jennifer Veverka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veverka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Veverka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Veverka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA.
Dr. Veverka works at
Locations
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health161 Waterdam Rd Apt 120, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-4132
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Explains everything in detail. Listens to your concerns and is extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jennifer Veverka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205891694
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veverka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veverka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veverka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veverka has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veverka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Veverka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veverka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veverka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veverka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.