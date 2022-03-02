Dr. Jennifer Hailey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hailey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hailey, DO
Dr. Jennifer Hailey, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hailey works at
Dr. Hailey's Office Locations
-
1
Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hailey?
Bedside manner: 0 Empathy: 0 Ask you how you are?: 0 Making you feel like you are an interruption in her day: 10 Worst experience I have ever had with a care provider. She should not be providing care to vulnerable populations.
About Dr. Jennifer Hailey, DO
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205046133
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hailey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.