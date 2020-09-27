See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (27)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Hlth Srvcs Univ Hlth Scis.

Dr. Haley works at Mobile Dermatology Care Pllc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Salida, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Dermatology Care Pllc
    4700 Exchange Ct Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 314-2000
  2. 2
    On Site Dermatology of Colorado Pllc
    248 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 530-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275529224
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Hlth Srvcs Univ Hlth Scis
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
