Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Hlth Srvcs Univ Hlth Scis.
Dr. Haley works at
Locations
-
1
Mobile Dermatology Care Pllc4700 Exchange Ct Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 314-2000
-
2
On Site Dermatology of Colorado Pllc248 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Directions (719) 530-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?
My son's acne has just gone quickly & now his medications are for the scars. Dr. Haley is the best!
About Dr. Jennifer Haley, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275529224
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Uniformed Hlth Srvcs Univ Hlth Scis
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.