Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Hall, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hall, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Hall, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall is an exceptional surgeon, alway making everything clear of what’s going to take place even in the toughest cases. She has a absolute wonderful bedside manner and personality. She has had patience with me with my foot problem for over a year. I can not express enough how grateful I am for her! Dr. Hall is the very BEST you could ask for!
About Dr. Jennifer Hall, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1811303480
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.