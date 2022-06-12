Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
1
Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Slidell1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hansen is very professional and cares about her patients.she always makes sure before you leave if you have any questions or concerns to ask from her.Also the staff was friendly and polite.
About Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1083058382
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Loma Linda, CA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
