Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Slidell, LA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hansen works at Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Hancock Medical Center in Slidell, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Slidell
    1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 12, 2022
Dr Hansen is very professional and cares about her patients.she always makes sure before you leave if you have any questions or concerns to ask from her.Also the staff was friendly and polite.
Maurice plustache — Jun 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD
About Dr. Jennifer Hansen, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083058382
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Loma Linda, CA
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
