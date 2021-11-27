Dr. Jennifer Whittington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Whittington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Whittington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Whittington is my guardian angel and saved my life I was diagnosed with a rare cancer that has a very specialized and highly sophisticated surgery as treatment. I was blessed to have went to the NYU Winthrop emergency room to be diagnosed. The following day after I was diagnosed with Appendix Cancer that had spread through out my abdomen. My family and I were terrified, then at our scariest hour our family’s angel walked through the door to put us at ease. Dr. Whittington explained to my wife and I the treatment options for my disease which helped us feel very comfortable. That day she booked the operating room and removed my cancerous appendix. While doing that surgery she discovered cancer spread through my abdomen, she came up with a plan of care and went over it with us. Several weeks later Dr Whittington preformed a very complex surgery called Cytoreduction with HIPEC which is nicknamed the mother of all surgeries.
About Dr. Jennifer Whittington, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104145101
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
