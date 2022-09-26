See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Haythe, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Haythe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Haythe works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center
    173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Treatment frequency



Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2022
    This doctor is nothing but amazing. The fact that she saved my life a few times isn't even the story, simply put she is the best at her precession. She knows her stuff, she's always on TV (so that should say it all) but more importantly she cares, How many doctors would give you there cell # , and actually mean it when they say call them anytime? Well she means it. I bother her on a Sunday when she's with her family ect and she answers immediately. You can't ask for more then that, and as I said her medical knowledge is excellent. Sometimes tough love but she's always right, plus her personality is great. I'm not saying all this for any other reason but to thank her and definitely recommend her.
    Chris C — Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Haythe, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Haythe, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649346958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
