See All Psychiatrists in Benbrook, TX
Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Benbrook, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD

Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Benbrook, TX. 

Dr. Heath Korpal works at Jennifer C Heath MD in Benbrook, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
4.4 (34)
View Profile

Dr. Heath Korpal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Heath MD
    6410 Southwest Blvd Ste 101, Benbrook, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Heath Korpal?

Apr 08, 2017
Dr. Heath has been much more helpful at treating me than several psychiatrists that I have worked with before. I believe that she does care about her patients. She is willing to work to find a way to help with my issues, and even recommend alternative treatment methods under other doctors.
Tim in Dallas, TX — Apr 08, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heath Korpal to family and friends

Dr. Heath Korpal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Heath Korpal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD.

About Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326058934
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath Korpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heath Korpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heath Korpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heath Korpal works at Jennifer C Heath MD in Benbrook, TX. View the full address on Dr. Heath Korpal’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath Korpal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath Korpal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath Korpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath Korpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.