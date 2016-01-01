Dr. Jennifer Heegard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heegard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Heegard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Heegard's Office Locations
Sacred Heart Medical Group332 Medcrest Dr, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 683-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Pediatrics
Dr. Heegard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heegard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heegard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heegard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heegard.
