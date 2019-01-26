See All Plastic Surgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Jennifer Hein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Geneva, IL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hein, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Dr. Hein works at Laser Nail Center of Iowa in Geneva, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Sycamore, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Nail Center of Iowa
    2631 Williamsburg Ave Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Laser Nail Center of Iowa
    2323 Naperville Rd Ste 130, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-7860
  3. 3
    Laser Nail Center of Iowa
    610 Plaza Dr Ste 1, Sycamore, IL 60178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-7860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Hein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972905545
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn
    • Mt. Sinai Hospital Chicago
    • Chicago Medical School
    • University of Washington
