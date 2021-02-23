Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, MD
Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Heinemann works at
Dr. Heinemann's Office Locations
LowCountry Women's Specialists1801 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 797-3664Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
LowCountry Women's Specialists83 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 797-3664Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Heinemann for almost 9 years - she is the most caring, thorough, and patient doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. I have severe endometriosis and have since I was 15 years old - after a year of struggling, Dr. Heinemann was the one who finally diagnosed me and took it seriously. She always listens to my concerns and acts accordingly. She is forever my biggest advocate and goes above and beyond. Cannot say enough amazing things about her and I will keep sending any recommendations her way.
About Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609939990
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinemann works at
Dr. Heinemann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinemann.
