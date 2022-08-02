Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hennessee, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hennessee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Hennessee works at Guadalupe Ear Nose and Throat PA in Seguin, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX and Cuero, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.