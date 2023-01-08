Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hertz works at Jacob M. Tsadok MD Inc. in Culver City, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.