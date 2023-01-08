Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hertz's Office Locations
Jacob M. Tsadok MD Inc.9808 Venice Blvd Ste 603, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (213) 935-8566
downtown office1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 335-6992
Prairie Medical Group-culver City12099 W Washington Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (213) 935-8566
Jah Hand Surgery4173 Inglewood Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (213) 935-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hertz is efficient and professional. I was able to manage my appointments easily without so much time waiting in the lobby. Dr. Hertz explained my options for hand surgery, she did a wonderful job on the surgery and guided me on what to do for a speedy recovery. I hope to never break a bone again, but if you need hand surgery, I highly recommend Dr. Hertz.
About Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366771818
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hertz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertz has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hertz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.