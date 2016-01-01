Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hickman, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Hickman works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.