Dr. Jennifer Hillstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hillstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hillstrom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Conway, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hillstrom works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital3073 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860 Directions (603) 356-5461
-
2
Miles Memorial Hospital Emergency35 Miles St, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Directions (207) 563-4521
-
3
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 885-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hillstrom?
About Dr. Jennifer Hillstrom, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881637155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillstrom works at
Dr. Hillstrom has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.