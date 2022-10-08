See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Chicago, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL, Highland Park, IL and Lindenhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Chicago/River North Clinic
    900 N Kingsbury St Ste RW-6, Chicago, IL 60610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 222-8230
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    6:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Fertility Centers of Illinois
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 111, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 633-1999
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Highland Park Clinic
    767 Park Ave W Ste 190, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 433-4400
  4. 4
    Lindenhurst Clinic
    2592 E Grand Ave Ste 208, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 356-0483

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I am nearing 40 and have diminished ovarian reserve- Dr Hirshfeld guided me through IUI and then IVF- and we had success following our first embryo transfer. She is very data driven in her approach and always treated me and my wife with respect. We found her to be LGBT-affirming and a great match for us. Super grateful to her and her nurse Myung.
    AM — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1083932032
    • 1083932032
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education

