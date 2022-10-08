Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago/River North Clinic900 N Kingsbury St Ste RW-6, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 222-8230Monday6:30am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 4:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pmSaturday6:30am - 12:00pmSunday6:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Fertility Centers of Illinois18210 La Grange Rd Ste 111, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 633-1999Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Highland Park Clinic767 Park Ave W Ste 190, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-4400
-
4
Lindenhurst Clinic2592 E Grand Ave Ste 208, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 356-0483
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron?
I am nearing 40 and have diminished ovarian reserve- Dr Hirshfeld guided me through IUI and then IVF- and we had success following our first embryo transfer. She is very data driven in her approach and always treated me and my wife with respect. We found her to be LGBT-affirming and a great match for us. Super grateful to her and her nurse Myung.
About Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083932032
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirshfeld-Cytron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.