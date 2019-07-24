Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Hollon works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.