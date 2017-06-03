Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Hopkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hopkins, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hopkins, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations
Sleep Health Clinic of the Woodlands8505 Technology Forest Pl Ste 1002, Spring, TX 77381 Directions (281) 719-5190
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hopkins is a fantastic physician, and if you have sleep apnea, she can really help you out! She diagnosed my sleep apnea roughly 3 years ago, and the CPAP she recommended has made a marked difference in my alertness and energy levels.
About Dr. Jennifer Hopkins, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134371800
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.