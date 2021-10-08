Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Howard, MD
Dr. Jennifer Howard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Nena Health Council279 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 Directions (212) 477-8500
Avantus Upper Manhattan Dialysis Center801 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 316-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Please note, your health as a patient is your responsibility. Document your symptoms. Do your research to know what you may expect BEFOREHAND. Come with questions. She is to the point and LISTENS. Didn't ignore my symptoms and directed me to take lab tests (which I expected). I had done extensive research beforehand . She waits until results to diagnose patients. I like that she just doesn't assume a diagnosis then prescribes medication like a lab rat. Also, if you feel as though you're not content as a patient feel free to get a SECOND opinion elsewhere.
About Dr. Jennifer Howard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.