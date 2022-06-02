Dr. Jennifer Hsia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hsia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hsia, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hsia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hsia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hsia's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7616
-
2
Harbor UCLA Medical Ctr OB/GYN1000 W Carson St # 3, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-3544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsia?
Dr. Hsia spent a lot of time going over my options and choices. She gave me all facts and professional opinion. She is a knowledgeable provider and a great advocate for women’s health. For anyone who did not rate her at 5 stars, I am sure does not work in the highly stressful medical field- especially this particular area of expertise. Highly recommend her as an Obgyn.
About Dr. Jennifer Hsia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316234156
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsia works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.