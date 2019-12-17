Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Hucks works at Palmetto Health -USC Pulmonary in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.