Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hucks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Hucks works at
Dr. Hucks' Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Center for Women1 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 799-5022
-
2
Palmetto Health Richland5 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hucks?
I like her concern that she seems to have for you.
About Dr. Jennifer Hucks, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1699960294
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hucks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hucks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hucks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hucks works at
Dr. Hucks has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hucks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hucks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hucks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hucks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hucks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.