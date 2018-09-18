Dr. Jennifer Hughes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hughes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hughes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hattiesburg, MS.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Smiles114 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 255-2084
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I am very impressed with Dr. Hughes and her staff. Along with being professional and knowledgeable, she and her staff make their patients feel at ease and appreciated. You can tell she and her staff really enjoy what they do and take pride in their work. Dr. Hughes is great to work with and she has a genuine concern for her patients. Her office is inviting, she has a family friendly waiting area, and she files dental insurance. Give her office a call today!
About Dr. Jennifer Hughes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023198231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.