Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Hui works at Loma Linda University Eye Institute in Beaumont, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.