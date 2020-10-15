Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD is a Dermatologist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacks works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.