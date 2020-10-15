Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD is a Dermatologist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Laboratory Corporation of America1718 W 42nd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-7546
Pine Bluff Internal Medicine1710 W 42nd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-7546
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleased with my visit and care.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UAMS
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacks has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.