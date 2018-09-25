Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Wohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Barberton Hospital.
Thomas J Klosterman MD807 E Washington St Ste 150, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 320-8453
Summa Physicians Inc. - Psychiatry169 5th St SE Ste B, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 745-7263
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Barberton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener, supportive, easy going, non-judgemental physician. Very accommodating with evening appointments on Teladoc (telemedicine).
About Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
