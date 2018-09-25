See All Psychiatrists in Medina, OH
Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Medina, OH
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO

Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Barberton Hospital.

Dr. Jackson-Wohl works at Summa Health Medical Group in Medina, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jackson-Wohl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas J Klosterman MD
    807 E Washington St Ste 150, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 320-8453
  2. 2
    Summa Physicians Inc. - Psychiatry
    169 5th St SE Ste B, Barberton, OH 44203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 745-7263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summa Barberton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson-Wohl?

    Sep 25, 2018
    Good listener, supportive, easy going, non-judgemental physician. Very accommodating with evening appointments on Teladoc (telemedicine).
    m.h. in OH — Sep 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jackson-Wohl to family and friends

    Dr. Jackson-Wohl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jackson-Wohl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO.

    About Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518939362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Wohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson-Wohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson-Wohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Wohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Wohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Wohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Wohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.