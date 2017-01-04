Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
- 1 1747 Langford Dr Ste 102, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 425-5433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr Jacobs. She treated my husband and we were both impressed by her warm, friendly manner. She also explains things well.
About Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811195837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.