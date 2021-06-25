Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jagoe, MD

Dr. Jennifer Jagoe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Jagoe works at Medical Faculty Associates at George Washington University in Germantown, MD with other offices in North Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.